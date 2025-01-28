Dr. Yechiel Leiter on Monday assumed his role as Israel's Ambassador to the United States, replacing Ambassador Mike Herzog , who served in the position for the last three years.

Leiter is a father of eight. His eldest son, Maj. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a doctor and father of six, fell while leading IDF troops into Gaza on November 10, 2023.

Ambassador Leiter previously served in various capacities, including as an adviser to the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Chief of Staff to then-Finance Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (from 2004 to 2005), Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Education (from 2001 to 2004), and acting chairman of the Israel Port Company.

Throughout his career, Leiter oversaw international projects, collaborated with Jewish and Christian communities worldwide, and led strategic initiatives to strengthen Israel's standing on the international stage.

On his first day on the job, the new Ambassador dedicated his time to meetings with the diplomatic staff at the embassy and thanked them for their dedicated work in strengthening ties between Israel and the United States. Leiter also praised the work of his predecessor, Ambassador Herzog, for his excellent service to the State of Israel during an especially challenging time for Israeli diplomacy.

"The relationship between Israel and the United States is based on shared values and interests, as well as extensive cooperation that has been maintained for decades. I am determined to continue and strengthen this unique bond, deepen the strategic partnership, promote stability in the Middle East, and enhance the security and prosperity of the people of Israel," Ambassador Leiter stated.

He further added, "I carry with me the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in the renewed war of independence that was forced upon us, but I also bring the resilience of the Israeli people, determined to win the war against evil: to defeat Hamas, bring our hostages home, and never allow Iran's proxies to threaten our borders."

Ambassador Leiter expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Netanyahu for the trust he placed in him. "The Prime Minister has navigated our national ship through the stormiest days, and he is now leading us to safe shores. It is an honor for me to represent him and the people of Israel at this critical moment in our national history."

On working with the Trump administration, he said, "There's no doubt that a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people has returned to the White House. Together with the Trump administration, we will work to strengthen security and stability and formulate an effective regional strategy against the Iranian threat."

Ambassador Leiter also stressed the importance of bipartisan support for Israel-US relations, stating, "Bipartisan support for Israel is a fundamental component of our relationship with the United States, and I intend to work with both Republicans and Democrats to keep Israel a unifying issue that transcends party lines."