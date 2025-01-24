Israel’s outgoing Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, on Friday posted a farewell post on X.

“Today marks the end of my tenure as Israel's Ambassador to the United States. Representing the State of Israel in the heart of our closest and most vital ally, America, has been the honor of my lifetime,” wrote Herzog.

“The past three-plus years, and especially the last 15 months when Israel was thrown into a vicious war of existential consequences, have presented unprecedented challenges to Israel-U.S. relations. Yet, our shared values, converging interests and unique affinity have withstood the pressure and proved that our partnership is indeed unbreakable. Thank you, America, for standing with us,” he added.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with remarkable individuals in the U.S. government, Congress and civil society who strive every day to strengthen the bond between our nations. And I am deeply indebted to my dedicated colleagues at the Embassy.”

“To all who put their trust in me and to the countless citizens who offered their support and friendship – thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Herzog.

“May the alliance between Israel and the United States remain steeped in our shared values, friendship, joint strategic outlook and the principle of bipartisanship.”

“With deep gratitude and boundless hope, I bid farewell, confident that our unique relations will go from strength to strength in the years ahead. Shalom,” concluded Herzog.

Herzog will be replaced in the post of US Ambassador to Israel by Dr. Yehiel Leiter , whose appointment was approved by the Cabinet back in November.

Dr. Leiter has served in senior public service positions in Israel, including Education Ministry Deputy Director General, Chief-of-Staff to the Finance Minister, and acting Chairman of the Israel Ports Company.

Leiter lost his son Maj. Moshe (Yedidya) Leiter in a battle in northern Gaza a year ago.

