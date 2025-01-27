Eli Albag, father of released IDF soldier Liri Albag, on Monday morning partially backtracked on his Sunday evening statement that he "scorns" those who opposed the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

On Saturday, Liri, Naama, Karina, and Daniella, were released in exchange for 200 terrorists, 121 of whom were serving life sentences.

Sharing his feelings after her release, Albag said, "We are in the clouds, we are happy and a bit sad, because not everyone is here yet. Liri is okay, she still does not yet understand where exactly she has landed. She was disconnected for a year and a half, and we are protecting her so that she does not understand what happened and what we did. We are still confused - a year and 15 months she was disconnected from the world Sometimes she saw television, and she also saw me."

"We are allowing her to tell what she wants to tell," he added. "It is not easy for her, to say the least. There are insane things that are hard for her to tell all about, and we are still afraid, because there are still captives. But let's say that they are not our friends, they are our enemies, and we need to stand guard."

Regarding his previous statements, he claimed, "I was only thinking about the leaders. G-d forbid I do not judge bereaved families. They are in Israel in the merit of the heroic soldiers. G-d forbid what I said should not be taken out of context. Liri said, 'Abba (dad), there are two million terrorists there.' But let them erase Gaza when the hostages are not there."

On Sunday evening, the families of IDF lookouts Daniella, Naama, Liri, and Karina spoke for the first time to the public.

Eli Albag, Liri's father, lashed out at those who opposed the deal, saying, "I want to tell the Prime Minister, the members of the government - both from the coalition and the opposition - to those who supported the deal: My heart is with you - continue to the end. To those opposed: The nation will yet come to terms with you. When you saw my daughter and the three [other] lookouts emerge with a smile and pride, where were you? Those who voted against the deal? When the entire nation stood happy. The Prime Minister took a courageous step, and I scorn those who opposed it."