200 security prisoners were released today (Saturday), including 121 serving life sentences and 79 considered veterans, in the second phase of the hostage deal.

70 were deported to Egypt, 114 were released to Judea and Samaria, and 16 to the Gaza Strip.

Among the released prisoners, 137 belonged to Hamas, 26 to Fatah, and 29 to the Islamic Jihad. Three were from the PLO and one from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Included among those released was Raed al-Saadi, affiliated with Islamic Jihad, accused of an attack killing Israeli soldiers.

Also released was Mohammed al-Tos, 69, of Bethlehem, sentenced to life imprisonment and served 40 consecutive years in an Israeli prison after forming the first group in the organization to carry out numerous shooting attacks in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Additionally, Salim Hajjeh, a senior Hamas figure who served 16 life sentences for involvement in the suicide attack on bus line 16 in Haifa on December 2, 2011, was released and deported. The attack killed 15 people and injured 40. Hajjeh was part of the Hamas Nablus cell responsible for attacks at the Sbarro restaurant and the Dolphinarium.

Also released were brothers Akram and Nasser Badawi, Hebron residents who carried out a series of shootings at civilians and soldiers in the area, injuring four Israelis.

Thaer Merdaoui, affiliated with Islamic Jihad in the Jenin area, was also released. He was convicted of arming and equipping nine suicide bombers, sending them to their deaths, and causing the murder of 20 Israelis and the injury of 150.

Sheikh Salah Dar Moussa, formerly of the Muslim Brotherhood and subsequently Hamas, was involved in the Hillel cafe attack in Jerusalem, murdering nine Israelis and injuring dozens. Additionally released was Mahmoud Sharitha, involved in the 2002 bus line 4 suicide attack on Alenby Street in Tel Aviv, killing six people. He was sentenced to seven life terms at that time.

Another two terrorists are Wael Qasem and Wissam Abbas, responsible for dozens of Israeli deaths and injuries in attacks at Moment Cafe in Jerusalem, the Sheffield Club in Rishon LeZion, and the Frank Sinatra cafeteria at the Hebrew University in the early 2000s.

The terrorist Zakaria Zubaidi was not released despite IDF forces raiding his home in Jenin. He might still be released in the next phase.