Al Akhbar has reported additional details of the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terror group, which would see around half of the hostages still held in Gaza released.

According to the report, the Egyptian plan includes a 40-70 day ceasefire, during which eight living hostages are released, including Edan Alexander, and eight hostages' bodies are released. In exchange, Israel will release around 1,100 living terrorists.

The source also said that the Egyptian proposal under negotiation may lead to the release of 11 living Israeli hostages and 16 bodies of hostages, on condition that Israel agree to a 70-day ceasefire.

Under the agreement, enormous quantities of humanitarian aid would be brought into Gaza on a daily basis, on the basis of what was adopted during the previous deal.

The Egyptian proposal also includes an Israeli withdrawal from several positions which the IDF has recently taken control of, as well as increased freedom of movement within Gaza.

According to the report, both sides discussed "the creation of a coordination committee to manage the Gaza Strip" during the six-month transition period, as part of the Egyptian plan to reunite Judea and Samaria with Gaza under the governance of the Palestinian Authority.