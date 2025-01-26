An IAF UAV carried out an airstrike in the Balata 'refugee camp' today (Sunday) in an attempt to disperse a gathering of armed men.

According to local reports, the attack targeted a funeral held at a cemetery in the area attended by armed men.

The attack was carried out as the IDF Central Command faces criticism after it failed yesterday to prevent the celebrations of terrorists who were released as part of the hostage deal.

Among other things, celebrations took place in the village of Qab in the eastern Jerusalem area, where a procession was dispersed after Israeli forces entered the village. They confiscated Hamas flags and destroyed celebratory booths.