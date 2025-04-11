Even during the week of Passover, the IDF continues its operational activity and maintains full readiness across all sectors, according to a statement on Friday from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

In the Southern Command, IDF troops continue ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Troops from the Gaza Division are operating in the Tel Sultan and Shaboura neighborhoods in Rafah and on the outskirts of Khan Yunis. Troops from the 36th Division are active in the Rafah area and along the Morag route, while troops from the 252nd Division are operating in the Shejaiya area and in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the troops have been eliminating terrorists, locating and dismantling terrorism infrastructure both above and below ground, and expanding the security perimeter, according to the IDF.

In the Northern Command, IDF troops continue their mission to defend the communities of the Galilee and remain deployed along the entire border, including at five positions in southern Lebanon. The troops continue their mission to protect the communities in the sector.

In Syria, troops are engaged in forward defense missions — removing threats, confiscating weapons, and continuing to operate to ensure the safety of residents in the Golan Heights.

In the Central Command, IDF troops remain deployed and continue the defensive effort, maintaining security along roadways, recreational areas and tourist sites. The forces continue to operate in terror hotspots in northern Samaria. As part of the ongoing operation, forces conducted activity this week in Tubas and in Shechem (Nablus). Across villages in Judea and Samaria, troops are continuing overnight operations to counter terrorism.

The IAF continues operating both defensively and offensively across all sectors, maintaining high readiness and wide deployment, the IDF statement said.

In the Gaza Strip, the IAF has been eliminating terrorists, striking terrorist infrastructure, and providing support to ground troops. Over the past week, the IAF has struck more than 370 targets in the Gaza Strip. On the defensive front, the Air Defense Array remains deployed throughout the area and is on alert to protect Israel’s airspace.

The Israeli Navy continues to support maneuvering forces in the Gaza Strip and remains on alert for both defensive and offensive missions at sea across all arenas.

Personnel from the Technological and Logistics Directorate are providing dedicated support to IDF troops across the various sectors.

