At a combined event held on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term as President of the United States, the Sovereignty Movement and Israel is Forever organized a special event under the title "The Bible's Command – Israeli Sovereignty."

The event called on Israeli leaders, emphasizing that decisions regarding the fate of Israel are made only in Jerusalem, and urged the American president to strengthen his support for Israel while warning against political pressures that might lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the land.

At the event, which began with two groups coming together for a joint ascent to Jerusalem, many people from all over the country participated. The key event was held in Hebron at the Cave of the Patriarchs, where a special prayer was delivered:

“Our Father in Heaven, redeemer of your People Israel, who gives salvation into the hand of kings. The leaders of the land are in your hands, and you incline their hearts to do Your will. Please be with the mouths of your people, the House of Israel, calling to you from the place purchased by our Father Avraham, praying to sanctify your name in the world and keep the commandment that you commanded them, to inherit the Land and settle it.”

“Send wisdom and courage to the hearts of the Israeli government’s leaders, ministers, and advisors to strengthen the People with courage and pride, who long for your inheritance”

“Send good advice to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, strengthen the spirit of love for your People Israel, and give him the wisdom and power to stand strong against the evil of the world, the enemies of Your People, the House of Israel. May he know and be aware of Your promise to Avraham “And I will fulfill my covenant between Me and your seed after you, for their generations for an everlasting covenant and I have given to you and to your seed after you the Land of your residence, the entire land of Canaan for an everlasting possession”.

“ May the sovereignty of your People be strengthened in your land and may Yitzhak’s blessing to Yaakov be fulfilled – that “those who bless you shall be blessed”.

“Our Father in Heaven- please be a shield and protection for Your beloved People Israel and their soldiers who dedicate their lives to the protection of the Land that You gave to them”.

At the same time, another group set out from Mitzpe Yosef, above Shechem, where Israeli flags were raised "in hope and belief in the return of all those places that left their mark on Jewish history to the people of Israel," according to the words of Attorney Nili Naouri, Chairwoman of Israel is Forever, who led that group.

The two groups met at the Jordan River Crossing site, where the Israelites entered the Land of Israel during the time of Joshua ben Nun. A gathering took place at the site with talks by Yehudit Katsover, David Elhiyani, Atty. Nili Naourie and Nadia Matar.

Yehudit Katsover: We will win because justice, morality, and the Torah are with us

Yehudit Katsover, one of the co-chairwomen of the Sovereignty Movement, spoke of Trump’s true and clear objectives: the strengthening and fortification of America, while the people of Israel’s mission is the fulfillment of the biblical commandment for Israel's sovereignty over the Land of Israel. "It will not be easy," said Katsover. "The interests of Israel and the U.S. do not always align."

Katsover raised the idea that US President Trump may seek to establish a pro-American Sunni axis of states, and for this purpose, he will seek to embrace Saudi Arabia, which in turn may demand a nuclear reactor, weapons, and the establishment of a Palestinian state, which will lead to pressure on the Israeli government. "This will be our main struggle in the coming days, to fight against a Palestinian state, which would be a cancer in the heart of the nation," she said.

In her remarks, she also noted the forces that emerged in the current war, especially among the ranks in the IDF, which led the spirit of the war. “The old guard must make way for those who they pushed out of the army, like Ofer Winter, Hazi Nechama, Avinoam Emuna, Dvir Hever, and others who are decisive and courageous, who know how to win and are not brainwashed by the Wexler plan. We will win because justice, morality, and the Torah are with us. In this war, we saw the perfect combination of sword and pen, and don't let anyone tell us that it is impossible to mobilize. Everyone needs to mobilize, and we all share the responsibility for this Land."

In her remarks, Katsover emphasized that while the eyes of the world are focused on the inauguration ceremony of the incoming president, Israel must not rely on foreign leaders but on its own leaders in Jerusalem and that it is the duty of Israeli citizens to provide their leaders with the necessary support to lead. "If we demand sovereignty, Trump will follow suit. We cannot expect others to be more Zionist than our own government."

Attorney Nili Naouri: Trump's path to success goes through his support and strengthening of Israel.

Attorney Nili Naouri, Chairwoman of "Israel Forever," highlighted the significance of the Jordan River Crossing site, which marks the location where the Israelites entered the Land of Israel under the leadership of the first "Chief of Staff" of the Jewish people, Joshua bin Nun. "Forty years before this, they were slaves. They entered the Land of Israel and became soldiers, leaving behind them the mentality of exile and learning how to behave as sovereign. Two thousand years of exile have impacted our people more than the four hundred years of slavery in Egypt. It is very difficult for our people today to understand that we have finally become masters of our own home and that we are allowed, and even obligated, to act solely in accordance with our own interests. How hard it is for our people to break free from depending on the goodwill of other nations."

In her remarks, Naouri emphasized that the People of Israel welcome anyone who stands on the right side of history, understanding that "Israel is at the forefront of this struggle for the entire free world against jihadist ideology. However, at the same time, we must not accept any dictate – not even from our friends."

Along with her congratulations to Trump on assuming office, mentioning the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Nahouri referenced the biblical promise: "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse, and all the families of the earth will be blessed through you" and its meaning: "In order to succeed in making America great again, he must first support making Israel great again."

In a similar vein, Naoouri directed a reminder to the Israeli government: "God promised us this land, this entire land. The promise was made to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to make it clear that this land belongs exclusively to the Jewish people. Our ancestors lived here, and were buried here, and Judea and Samaria are the cradle of Jewish history. We must not relinquish these areas because they are the source of our right to the entire Land. Therefore, we demand that the Israeli government apply our sovereignty over Judea and Samaria – now!!"

David Elhayani: "Support for a Palestinian state is support for the destruction of Israel"

In his remarks, Chairman of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani, whose council hosted the event at the Jordan River Crossings, called for removing the term "Palestinians" from discourse. "There is no such thing. Stop perpetuating it. They are Arabs. They are no different from the Arabs in Syria or Egypt. These are Arabs who want to destroy us."

To those who claim that there is no need for an additional political act for the application of sovereignty in addition to what is said in the Bible, Elhayani responds and clarifies: "When sovereignty is applied, the delusional dream of the Arabs—and, unfortunately, also of Jews and Israelis who want to establish an Arab state between the Jordan River and the sea, which would endanger the State of Israel—will end. Imagine if Trump's plan had been implemented... An Arab state would have been established on 70% of the territories of Judea and Samaria, with ten or twenty times more weapons than what we saw with Hamas in Gaza, because the crossings would have been open, and they could have brought in anything they wanted. A real existential threat," Elhayani states..

"We should not depend on Trump, the European Union, or France. We must take responsibility for our own fate. The Prime Minister must take responsibility and say that we are applying sovereignty. There is no better time because it would mean rescuing the people of Israel. Anyone who doesn't understand this does not know what is happening in the Middle East. Sovereignty is nobody’s personal matter, but a tool to enable the Jewish people to continue to exist."

Nadia Matar: Israel will be victorious when it erases the dogmas of Oslo.

Nadia Matar, co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement explained that “the trouble we are in started with the infamous Oslo Accords in which the government of Israel at the time (1993) legitimized the mass murderer Arafat, gave him weapons, built him an army and gave Arafat and his terrorists large parts of our homeland. The October 7 genocidal massacre of so many Jews by Hamas and their supporters, was made possible because of the insane Oslo Accords. We will only be victorious if we once and for all erase the dogmas of Oslo. If we understand that the Palestinian Authority is no different than Hamas and Hizbollah and needs to be treated accordingly. One of the symbols of Oslo is the red and yellow signs at the entrance of Arab villages and towns in Judea and Samaria prohibiting Jews from entering. As a symbolic act to express our demand to erase Oslo we will cover these disgraceful anti-Jewish racist signs with our banners calling for sovereignty”.

The event at the Jordan River Crossings ended with the singing of Hatikva, and from there, the participants then made their way to Jerusalem. At some point along the route, activists hung signs on the road signs prohibiting Israelis from entering Area A, with the text " Israeli Sovereignty is a Biblical Commandment."

Along the route, veteran historian Dr. Hagi Ben Artzi guided the participants while mentioning and expanding on significant landmarks in the Jewish history of the sites they passed.

Minister Orit Struk: "Decisions about Israel’s future are made here, in Jerusalem."

The participants of the event gathered at the Heroes' Tent, where the concluding assembly of the event took place, opened by bereaved father, Wally Wolfsthal, whose son Ariel Hy"d fell in the battles of Gaza. Wally spoke about his son and the Heroes' Forum and its objectives.

Minister of Settlement Orit Struk expressed the hope that the Trump administration would act favorably toward the people of Israel and the Land of Israel, that he will "help the Israeli government with the big things it needs to do, such as defeating Hamas and completely destroying it, applying sovereignty, and other important things. But we must remember one thing – it is very important to have a president who helps, and we’ve seen how terrible it is to have a president who hinders. But ultimately, decisions about what will happen in the Land of Israel and the State of Israel are made here, in the Land of Israel, by the People of Israel, the Knesset of Israel, and the government of Israel."

Minister Struk stated in her remarks that now, "after the horrific decision made by the government to release hundreds of murderous terrorists, a decision that should never have been accepted, the question is whether the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces will follow the spirit of the Heroes' Tent and return to fight in Gaza to destroy Hamas. This question depends on each of the ministers, and the ministers' actions depend on the public. If the public demands it and expresses its pain, demanding victory and refusing to surrender to Hamas, that is what will happen, because the decision-makers are your means of implementation."

The people, Struk says, must be the ones to lead the statement supporting the military and the government; the people are the ones who must make clear what the people of Israel want, and this will cause the Prime Minister of Israel to hear the message. She concluded her remarks with words of encouragement to the activists, who gathered for the event by the two movements and chose to take action and respond to the call of the Land of Israel.

In reference to her party's decision to remain in the government despite the deal she and her colleagues oppose, Minister Struk said that the decision was made out of belief in the value of repentance and in the words of the Prime Minister, according to which Israel will continue to fight until all the goals of the war are achieved.

MK Amit HaLevi: Only Sovereignty will be a real victory over radical Islam

Knesset member Amit Halevi noted the stark contrast between the joy of seeing each captive freed from the Hamas strongholds into the light, and the realization that the deal is not leading us in the right direction. "If we give up on the Rafah crossing, it is giving up on sovereignty. A country that gives up on its international border crossing is surrendering its sovereignty. A country that, after what happened on October 7th, gives up on a decisive victory and allows continued attrition and stagnation is a country that is surrendering its sovereignty and its ability to enforce sovereignty in the Gaza Strip. Therefore, these are difficult days."

Knesset member Halevi defines the day of Trump's inauguration as a "T-junction," where one path is the wrong direction, including the discussed deal, and the other path is the path of the Bible and sovereignty. "The ultimate mission that has been waiting for us for almost sixty years is the application of sovereignty. This is the most important mission now. When we apply sovereignty as the first step of the Netanyahu-Trump era, we are taking a decisive step of victory over the enemy, radical Islam." According to him, complete victory does not come through military force but through defeating ideology and infrastructure of the enemy, and for this reason, sovereignty is the most important and truest step of victory.

"By applying sovereignty, we make it clear to radical Islam that there is a place that does not belong to them," says Halevi, who reminds of the significance of the Muslim worldview that aspires to impose Sharia law on the entire world and "against this plan, it is a true victory to say, first and foremost, that in the Middle East, which you define as 'Dar al-Islam (the domain of Islam),' there is a land that belongs to the children of Israel." Furthermore, sovereignty serves as a reminder to the billions around the world that the foundation of the Jewish people's claim is the Bible. Not only does it fulfill the biblical promise, but it also affirms that the Bible is the foundation for the culture and the rights of the State of Israel.

In light of all this, Halevi says, the expectations from the years of joint rule by Netanyahu and Trump are high for many steps that can turn Israel into a paradise, but "the most important thing is the order of priorities, and at the top of the list is sovereignty. There is the Iranian nuclear threat, there are missiles, there are proxies, but more important than all of these is the application of sovereignty, which is the most important military action of all. We are telling Islam all over the world that this land is ours because God promised it to us in the Bible, and the Bible is what determines that justice, not barbaric force, is what prevails. There are more than a billion people around the world who agree with this, and we need to work with our friends, not just with our enemies."

"We must win the war, and winning the war means applying sovereignty. This will be a revolution and a true victory," says Halevi, who asserts that the discourse on the rights of the people of Israel over their land will change the entire social and public discourse in Israel, while in contrast, the victimhood narrative surrenders justice and rights to the enemy, while the true, deep reality is the opposite.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech: Without restoring the Jewish communities to the Gaza Strip, the repair is not complete.

Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech was greeted with applause by the participants of the event. In her remarks, she also addressed her party's decision to withdraw from the government as a result of the hostage deal involving the release of hundreds of terrorists.

According to her, the people of Israel are not accustomed to leadership having red lines, but her party does have red lines that it has no intention of crossing. In her remarks, she shared a conversation she had with her daughter, who was born in the terror attack in which her husband was murdered, and who told her that it is unacceptable for her to take part in a government that releases murderers with blood on their hands. "I thank God that I have a political home that straightens me out. It's very easy to get confused in the Knesset," she says, recounting how she told the chairman of her party that, whatever his decision may be, she would not be able to take part in a government that releases terrorists who will surely continue murdering Israelis.

In her view, the essence of the deal is the erasure of achievements and a retreat from the ideal of sovereignty and the understanding of the people of Israel's connection to its land and the essence of the people’s role. "We will continue to fight for the people of Israel, even in the desert. The desert has its advantages."

"Since I'm in the Knesset, I understand the consequences of the lack of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. It has serious consequences, beyond the fact that this is our land, our home, and the inheritance of our ancestors." In her remarks, she noted the intention of Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman to bring the sovereignty law to a vote and "in the framework of general liberty, we will likely vote in favor."

In this context, she mentioned what she defines as her first political test. It was when the opposition brought a sovereignty law to the table, and the coalition warned that those who supported it would face sanctions, but she could not lie to herself and informed Knesset member Ophir Katz that she would not be able to vote against sovereignty.

Son Har-Melech shared the story of the Disengagement, two years after the murder of her husband, describing the pain of destruction and humiliation, the painful sight of IDF soldiers being forced to tear families from their homes, and the terrorists standing on the surrounding rooftops shouting in Hebrew, "Well done, IDF." "When I left the house, I ascended the hill and saw a dignified figure approaching me. He asked me why I was crying. I pointed to the destroyed community and he said, 'The eyes that saw the destruction of this community and the destruction of the Land of Israel - those eyes will also see the rebuilding of this place, and when that happens, you will cry again, and those will be tears of joy.'"

Against this backdrop, she shared her feelings as a Knesset member, 18 years after the uprooting from Gush Katif and northern Samaria, seeing herself as on a mission to correct the humiliation and crime. "I am leading the amendment of the Disengagement Law from northern Samaria and constantly emphasizing that the correction will not be complete until we return to the communities in the Gaza Strip. Without that, it will not be complete."

The participants in the tour expressed great enthusiasm about all the events of the day. "The events and insights brought many of the participants to moments of joy and moments of tears throughout the day, and from these moments, they were filled with strength to continue the journey toward the realization of Israeli sovereignty over its land," the organizers concluded.

The Sovereignty Movement

Israel is Forever

