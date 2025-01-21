US President Donald Trump on Monday revoked the Biden administration’s Executive Order which applied sanctions on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

The rescinded orders were part of a mass reversal of Biden-era policies that Trump signed in the hours following his inauguration.

Last February, then-President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to deal with the "threat posed by the situation in the West Bank, including in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction," imposing sanctions on those who were considered to be involved in such actions.

Last week, days before the end of his term, Biden extended the order declaring a state of emergency in Judea and Samaria by another year, allowing for sanctions to be imposed on residents of the area.

Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated during his confirmation hearing last week that the incoming administration plans to end the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

“Yes,” Rubio replied when asked whether the new administration would overturn the sanctions, before adding, “Without speaking out of turn, I’m confident in saying that President Trump’s administration will continue to be perhaps the most pro-Israel administration in American history.”