The Houthi rebel group on Monday said that they would limit their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to Israel-linked vessels only, AP reported.

The email announcement, sent to shippers and others, claimed that the Yemeni rebel group is "stopping sanctions" on other vessels transversing the area.

On Sunday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior leader of the Yemeni Houthi rebels, wrote on social media site X that the rebels will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and added that they will prepare for future rounds of fighting against Israel.

Al-Houthi stressed that the Houthis "will respond to any foolish act committed against Yemen" and stressed that the Houthis' arsenal is broad "beyond expectations."

Earlier on Sunday, the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a US aircraft carrier late on Saturday night, while issuing a stark warning about the “consequences” of any retaliation during the anticipated Gaza ceasefire, AFP reported.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza,” the group declared in a statement.

“They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines,” added the Iranian-backed rebels.