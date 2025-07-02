An anti-Israel vandal was arrested in New York City after pepper-spraying two NYPD officers in Times Square on Wednesday, the New York Post reported. According to police sources, the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old woman, had been involved in vandalizing posters of Israeli children who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists before the incident.

The altercation began when the suspect, known for her anti-Israel activism, approached the officers while they were patrolling the area. She attempted to grab the weapon of one of the officers and yelled at them to "kill me." After a brief confrontation, she pepper-sprayed the two officers, temporarily blinding them. They were quickly treated on the scene and taken to the hospital for further care. Both officers are expected to recover.

The incident occurred during heightened tensions in the city due to recent antisemitic protests. The suspect allegedly had been involved in previous acts of vandalism against pro-Israel groups in the area. Following the October 7 massacre, the suspect was filmed tearing down the posters of child hostages while screaming, "F- Israel." Authorities are investigating whether the attack was premeditated or sparked by the ongoing protests.

Police quickly apprehended the woman, who has been charged with multiple offenses, including assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) and local leaders condemned the attack. “We will not tolerate violence against our officers or any form of hate that disrupts the safety and unity of our city,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

The case is still under investigation, with law enforcement working to determine the full scope of the suspect’s activities in the lead-up to the attack.