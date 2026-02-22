Former hostages Segev Kalfon, Matan Zangauker, and Ilana Gritzewsky took the stage in Times Square in central Manhattan at the massive CTeen - the Chabad youth organization - event. The three shouted “Shema Yisrael," the crowd echoed them emotionally, and everyone sang “Shir LaMa’alot" together.

Kalfon told the audience: “I had a dream in Gaza to say ‘Shema Yisrael’ on stage during Hamas’s performance (on the day of the release), but the performance was canceled, so I am saying ‘Shema Yisrael’ here to the whole world. Thank you."

“No one will bring us down," Ilana Gritzewsky continued. “His strength and faith are great. Together, we are all stars. Thank you, thank you for your support. When we are all united - no one can defeat us. Ever."

Kalfon recently shared in Arutz Sheva’s podcast studio the ‘revenge’ he had planned against Hamas. He intended to go up on the stages prepared for the hostages’ release and shout “Shema Yisrael" before the entire world, to demonstrate the eternity of Israel in the face of the enemy’s propaganda.

Although Hamas ultimately canceled the humiliating ceremony following Israel’s demand, Kalfon was deeply moved ahead of the New York event. “They didn’t let me shout ‘Shema Yisrael’ in Gaza - I will shout ‘Shema Yisrael’ in New York," he said.