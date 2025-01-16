US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday issued a statement commenting on the ceasefire and hostage release deal that has been reached between Israel and Hamas.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden, a ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas. I thank the mediators Emir al-Thani of Qatar and President Al-Sisi of Egypt - and I am grateful for the work of US officials whose diligent diplomacy allowed us to arrive at this significant moment,” said Harris.

“Doug and I pray for all the hostages, and we are grateful that some, including Americans, will soon be reunited with their loved ones. In my meetings with the families of American hostages, I vowed they will never be in this fight alone. President Biden and I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans, and are determined that all the American hostages be returned home as part of this deal,” she added.

“We will never forget the lives taken as a result of the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, and the horrors endured by countless innocent people in the war that followed. In my many conversations with leaders in the region, my unwavering focus has been to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination,” stated Harris.

“Today's agreement will begin to bring desperately needed relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid and an end to the fighting. While there is more work to be done, I believe this agreement can be the foundation on which we build toward a two-state solution that creates a more peaceful future for Israeli and Palestinian people. I will never stop working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region,” she concluded.

Biden earlier on Wednesday gave a statement in which he commented on the hostage release deal.

"The elements of this deal, are what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council," said Biden.

"The deal is structured in three phases. Phase one will last six weeks and includes a full and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas in Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the wounded. I'm proud to say that Americans will be part of that hostage release in phase one as well and the Vice President and I can not wait to welcome them home,” he added.

Biden proclaimed, "This was one of the toughest negotiations I've ever experienced. We've reached this point because of the pressure that Israel put on Hamas, backed by the United States. Hamas's long-time leader Sinwar was killed. Hamas's strongest backer, Iran, launched attacks on Israel and those attacks failed after my administration organized a coalition of nations to stop them. After I ordered the US ships and planes to come to Israel's defense, we also shaped Israel's strong response: destroying Iran's air defenses but avoiding an escalatory cycle of an all-out war."

President-elect Donald Trump, who was also involved in brokering the agreement, commented on the hostage release deal in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing, "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

He later wrote, "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!" Trump said.