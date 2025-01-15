US President-elect Donald Trump commented today (Wednesday) on the hostage deal that is expected to be announced soon and said that a deal is imminent.

"WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He later wrote, "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!" Trump said.

Earlier this evening, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that a senior US official has told him that a hostage and ceasefire deal has been reached.

33 of the 98 hostages in Gaza are expected to be released over the course of the first stage of the hostage deal. Reuters reported that Israel will release 30 terrorists in exchange for every civilian hostage who is released by Hamas and 50 terrorists in exchange for every female soldier who is released by Hamas.