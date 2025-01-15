Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionist party, has submitted a document to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlining his demands for remaining in the government even if the proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas is implemented.

The list of demands includes an explicit commitment to complete the strategic goal of bringing down Hamas' rulership of Gaza, and fully renewing the fighting at the end of the 42-day ceasefire, if the Hamas government is still in existence at that point.

He is also demanding to increase the military power during the next stage of the war, while using additional means and significantly reducing the quantity of humanitarian aid brought into Gaza, at least half of which is taken over by Hamas terrorists.

In order to ensure that Israel defeats Hamas and that the terror group is not allowed to rebuild itself, Smotrich is demanding that Israel take over strategic areas in Gaza, as well as advancing processes to encourage emigration from Gaza.

The document also discusses the need for structural changes in the defense echelon. Israel National News - Arutz Sheva has been informed that Smotrich is demanding to replace the IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, and the other military leaders, as well as structure the operational plans for the continued fighting in Gaza.

In closed conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Smotrich clarified that according to the basis of his worldview, he would have to resign from the government if the deal is approved in its current format.

"I have never supported releasing terrorists. I don't have that stain. I'm willing to sacrifice my world and remain in the government on condition that we continue to destroy Hamas. Because if that does not happen - we will pay a price."