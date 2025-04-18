Political analyst Aeid al-Qara, who is affiliated with the Hamas terror group, has said that after Hamas rejected Israel's proposal for a temporary ceasefire and the hostages' release, the terror group proposed an alternative, passing the ball back into Israel's court.

According to him, Hamas has managed to fundamentally change the equation, which now calls for the war to end, Israel to withdraw from Gaza, the hostages to be released, and the reconstruction of Gaza to begin.

With this proposal, al-Qara claimed, there is no need for additional conditions or endless negotiations, and Israel is now the one left in a problematic situation in the eyes of the international community.

Al-Qara noted that the internal politics in Israel, including in the security establishment and the hostages' families, oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy, which he alleged thwarts the negotiations and plays dice with the hostages' lives.

Al-Qara also said that the conflict is not simply between the Israeli government and Hamas, but between the Israeli government and the Israeli public and its allies. Israel, he claimed, has two options: Ending the war and bringing the hostages home, or continuing to sink into a political and military crisis with no end in sight.