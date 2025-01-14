A Hamas official with knowledge of the negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal with Israel shared some of its details on Monday with the BBC.

According to the officials, three Israeli hostages will be released on the first day of the agreement, after which Israel would begin withdrawing forces from populated areas.

After a week, the terror organization will release another four hostages. At this point, Israel will begin allowing Gazans to move from the southern Strip to the north on foot via the coastal road.

Other details mentioned in the report, were similar to those related to Israel National News-Arutz Sheva by an Israeli diplomatic source on Monday.

According to the Israeli source, the first phase of the deal will include the release of 33 hostages under the "humanitarian" category, including all the captive female soldiers, women, and men over the age of 50. In addition, men who are extremely ill may be released as well even if they are under the age of 50.

At the same time, Israel will release hundreds of terrorists, some with blood on their hands. For each female soldier freed by Hamas, 50 terrorists will be released, including 30 serving life sentences for their crimes. A political source clarified that terrorists with blood will not be deported to Judea and Samaria. In addition, terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre will not be among those released.

It also appears that under the emerging deal, the IDF will not withdraw from the Gaza Strip until all the hostages are released and that there will be a buffer zone, a perimeter, created inside Gaza. In the first phase of the deal, Israel will continue to remain on the Philadelphi Corridor. On the other hand, there will be security arrangements for the passage of civilians to return to northern Gaza.