On Tuesday night, during a counterterrorism operation in Qabatiya, a military vehicle drove over an explosive.

As a result, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade and a soldier from the Menashe Brigade were severely injured, and an additional reservist from the Kfir Brigade was lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

On Tuesday evening, the IAF carried out an airstrike in the Jenin area as part of a larger operation, the details of which have not yet been cleared for publication.

A joint statement from the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) stated that "in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, an IAF aircraft struck a short time ago in the Jenin area in the area of the Menashe Brigade, additional details to follow."

This is the first IDF attack in the area in about a month and a half. The security establishment has refrained from operating in the Jenin sector where Palestinian Authority security forces were operating against terrorist elements in Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority has claimed that six people were injured in the strike.