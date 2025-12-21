A 16-year-old terrorist was eliminated Saturday in Qabatiya in northern Samaria, after he hurled a cement block towards an IDF force.

Footage of the scene shows the terrorist advancing towards the forces, who then open fire at close range.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, during IDF operational activity in the area of Qabatiya, a terrorist hurled a block toward the soldiers, who responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist."

"Simultaneously, during an additional operation in the Silat al-Harithiya in northern Samaria, a 22-year-old terrorist hurled an explosive toward the soldiers, who responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.

"In both incidents, no IDF injuries were reported."