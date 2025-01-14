The IAF carried out an airstrike in the Jenin area on Tuesday evening in an operation, the details of which have not yet been cleared for publication.

A joint statement from the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) stated that "in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, an IAF aircraft struck a short time ago in the Jenin area in the area of the Menashe Brigade, additional details to follow."

This is the first IDF attack in the area in about a month and a half. The security establishment has refrained from operating in the Jenin sector where Palestinian Authority security forces were operating against terrorist elements in Jenin.

The PA health ministry reported that six people were killed and several injured in the Israeli airstrike.