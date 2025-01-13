Justice Minister Yariv Levin sent a letter to the acting President of the Supreme Court, Judge Yitzhak Amit, demanding clarification of a recent publication alleging failure to meet disclosure obligations and involvement in cases with potential conflicts of interest.

Levin wrote: "It is known that you submitted your candidacy for the position of President of the Supreme Court. There is no need to emphasize the importance of this role. It is a symbol of authority, led by the judiciary, and a member of the committee to select judges."

He continued, "Since discussions began in the committee regarding the appointment of a Supreme Court President, serious objections were received regarding thirteen cases you judged. According to allegations, your participation in the hearings involved conflicts of interest and lacked proper disclosure."

Levin also cited a Yedioth Ahronoth report, saying that additional serious allegations supported by documents were raised regarding cases where the reporting obligation was allegedly not met, and involved hearings in a state of apparent conflict of interest.

"If these allegations prove justified, it provides grounds for disciplinary action, including alleged ethical rule violations. Therefore, there is an obligation to present the committee with all relevant factual and legal grounds, with detailed explanations for each case. I note that the mere fact the issues raised in the article were not previously brought to the committee's attention is serious in itself."

The report indicates Judge Amit, acting President of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court President candidate, was involved in legal proceedings regarding property he owns in Tel Aviv under his maiden name Yitzhak Goldfreind.'

According to the report, Amit did not report the legal proceedings to the court administration as required by law, and concurrently judged cases involving the lawyers who represented him.

The proceedings involve a property he co-owns with his brother in Tel Aviv earmarked for urban renewal. In 2019, the Tel Aviv Municipality filed a criminal indictment against the property owners, including Amit, for safety violations. The municipality later retracted charges against Amit.

In legal proceedings, Amit appeared under the name "Goldfreind," as listed in the property registry. He claims this was done in good faith without his knowledge.

Throughout the years, Amit did not report his personal involvement to the Supreme Court President, as required. Additionally, he did not add the lawyers who represented him to his recusal list, leading to potential conflicts of interest in cases he judged.