Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is due to forgo attendance at the Cabinet meeting on Sunday regarding her dismissal and sent a curt letter to the government.

In addition, due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conflict of interest, he will also be absent from the meeting, which will be chaired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"The government is trying to be above law. We will not be deterred," the Attorney General wrote. "The termination of the Attorney General's term is a very unusual step, which must be done in an orderly process, to guarantee maintaining the independence of the Attorney General to the government."

She also claimed that "the current proposed resolution reverses the current situation. Cases in which the government sought to act illegally, even while harming the general public, are presented as 'disagreements' that constitute grounds for dismissal. The goal is clear – to turn the institution of the Attorney General into one that must remain silent in the face of illegal actions, or even lend a hand to them. Otherwise, we are threatened with grounds for terminating the position."

She added: "Since the establishment of the government, I and the entire legal counsel system have been working together with the government to promote its policy. The claim of the lack of effective cooperation is detached from reality. The data and the facts speak for themselves."

According to Baharav-Miara, "Where the Attorney General presents the government with the boundaries of the law, it fulfills its role. It cannot be argued that these are disagreements that constitute grounds for termination of my position."

"The government wants to be above the law, to act without any accountability, even during the most sensitive periods – a state of emergency, protests against the government and an election period."

In conclusion, she noted: "We at the office of the Attorney General will continue to carry out our duties without fear. We will help the government advance its policy within the boundaries of the law."

The letter [in Hebrew]