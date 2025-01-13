Ten members of Israel's coalition, alongside the Hagvura Forum for families of those killed in the war and the Tikva Forum for families of hostages, wrote a harsh letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government ministers, urging them to oppose the proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

"Do not cross the most, most basic ethical lines. Do not endanger Israel's security," the MKs and forum members wrote. "No one can replace the IDF soldiers at the Rafah Crossing and along the Netzarim Corridor. Do not agree to a deal in which we will lose assets without receiving all of the hostages."

According to foreign reports, during the first stage of the proposed deal, 33 hostages will be released in exchange for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of approximately one thousand terrorists. Among these terrorists are 48 who were released in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and who were re-arrested following their return to terror operations; approximately 90 female terrorists; 150-200 terrorists who were sentenced to life in prison; around 350 terrorists under age 19; and around 560 terrorists who are elderly or ill.

The second stage of the proposed deal would begin approximately one week after the implementation of the first stage, and would include the release of the remaining hostages, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of convicted terrorists and a second six-week ceasefire.

At this stage, the negotiations would include discussions on ending the war and the IDF's complete withdrawal from Gaza.

The third stage will be negotiated if there are agreements on the second stage, and will include rebuilding and managing Gaza.

Earlier, Yehoshua Shani, father of a Golani soldier Ori Shani who fell in the battle for Kissufim on the first day of the war and chairman of the Hagvura Forum, wrote to Netanyahu: "We call on you, at the last moment, to stop and return to your original promises. Keep your commitment to the people of Israel and to the State's security. Do not give in to pressure. Stand strong on the principles that you set at the start of the war: A full victory and the return of all the hostages."

He continued, "Only the return of all the hostages together and at once - as you yourself said! - and not in stages that endanger them and the security of the State of Israel, alongside the complete defeat of Hamas, can be a good deal for the nation of Israel and the security of the State of Israel."