Iran on Sunday revealed an upgraded version of the M60 tank, boasting improved maneuverability and increased firepower, Xinhua reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The new model was showcased in a ceremony in Tehran and handed over to the Iranian army’s ground forces, according to the report.

This upgraded tank was developed by domestic experts at a Tehran-based production and renovation center associated with the army's ground forces. The enhancements include a sophisticated weaponry fire control system, a coaxial machine gun, and a two-degree-of-freedom motion platform equipped with a commander's machine gun.

Additionally, the tank features a new commander's turret, reactive armor, infrared jamming capabilities, and advanced telecommunications and anti-modern warfare systems.

It also includes smoke grenades, cameras for rear, front, and side views, and fire alarm and suppression systems, according to Xinhua.

The report said that the tank is designed to engage targets effectively while in motion and is equipped with night vision cameras for enhanced operational capability.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Last December, Iran’s navy stated it had added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal.

Earlier this year, Iran unveiled new weaponry, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system.

It said the Arman missile system "can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets... up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles".