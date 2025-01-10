Qatar has conveyed a positive message to Israel regarding Hamas' intentions to advance negotiations on a hostage release deal, according to a Friday evening report on Kan 11 News.

The report stated that the message pertains to the list of hostages and additional points of contention between the sides. Following this message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the negotiation team.

According to foreign sources quoted in the report, Israel has expressed a willingness to reach significant agreements during the humanitarian stage of the deal. The parties have reached a general understanding to negotiate the second phase in parallel with implementing the first phase.

As in previous negotiations, the parties discussed the possibility of a "permanent ceasefire," with the goal of creating continuity between the different stages of the deal, starting with the humanitarian release in the first stage and leading to the release of all hostages in subsequent stages.

Sources familiar with the talks emphasized that "without mutual agreements on ending the war, Hamas will not accept the deal."

US officials involved in the talks told Kan 11 News that "the core of the discussions revolves around the transition from phase one to phase two, with an understanding that the two phases must be linked to implement the deal. We are now awaiting the parties' responses."

The officials stressed, "This is the best deal Hamas will see. It is a fair deal for all sides. It is a multi-stage agreement that ensures the return of all the hostages."

The Israeli government's hostage and missing persons coordinator, Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, met on Thursday with representatives of the Hostages Families Forum and updated them on the deal that is currently being negotiated.

According to Channel 12 News, Hirsch made clear to the families that the deal being discussed would include the return of all the hostages. However, he noted that it would be implemented in stages. The coordinator explained that the discussions that are currently being conducted pertain only to the first stage of the deal.

Hirsch's reassurances come on the heels of reports that the government that Hamas only intends on returning 34 out of the 98 hostages currently being held.

A senior Hamas source told Reuters earlier this week that the terrorist organization has approved a list of 34 hostages that had been handed over by Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the report , saying "Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages."

