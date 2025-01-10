The Israeli government's hostage and missing persons coordinator, Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch met on Thursday with representatives of the Hostages Families Forum and updated them on the deal that is currently being negotiated for their loved ones.

According to Channel 12, Hirsch made clear to the families that the deal being discussed would include the return of all the hostages. However, he noted that it would be implemented in stages. The coordinator explained that the discussions that are currently being conducted pertain only to the first stage of the deal.

Hirsch's reassurances come on the heels of reports that the government that Hamas only intends on returning 34 out of the 98 hostages currently being held.

According to the report, Hirsch said that the goal is to begin discussing the next stage of the deal after two weeks. He also stated that Israel is holding onto Hamas assets, such as certain terrorists, to ensure that all hostages are returned.

On Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that a deal can be reached before he leaves office on January 20th.

“We’re making some real progress. I met with negotiators today…I think we’re seeing some progress,” Biden said during a briefing with administration officials, which dealt mostly with the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“I know hope springs eternal, but I’m still hopeful that we can have a [deal]. Hamas is the one getting in the way of that right now, but I think we may be able to get that done. We need to get it done,” he added.

In the meantime, Minister of Defense Israel Katz is preparing for a scenario where a deal is not reached, instructing the IDF to come up with a plan to completely destroy Hamas in Gaza if the hostages are not returned by the time President-elect Trump takes office.