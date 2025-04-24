אגם ברגר ודניאל וייס במצעד החיים מצעד החיים

Daniel Weiss, a survivor of the massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri, who lost both his parents in the October 7th Massacre, performed the song "Shir L'Maalot - A Song for Ascents" at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp at the conclusion of the March of the Living.

He was accompanied on the violin by Agam Berger, who was abducted from the Nahal Oz base and was returned to Israel after 482 days in Hamas captivity. Berger used a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust.

The ceremony was cut short due to inclement weather.