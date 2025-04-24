On Thursday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour and situational assessment in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip. He was accompanied by Major General Yaniv Asor, Commanding Officer of the Southern Command; Brigadier General Moran Omer, Commanding Officer of the 36th Division; Brigadier General Barak Hiram, Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division; and other senior commanders.

During the visit, LTG Zamir met with soldiers on the ground, expressed his appreciation for their dedication, and was briefed on operational plans for ongoing defensive and offensive actions.

In his remarks, LTG Zamir stated: “We continue to apply operational pressure and tighten our grip on Hamas as necessary. If there is no progress in securing the return of the hostages, we will escalate our operations significantly until we achieve a decisive outcome.”

“Hamas is responsible for initiating this war, for the ongoing captivity of the hostages, and for the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Hamas underestimates our capabilities, intentions, and determination—just as Nasrallah and his leadership once did,” Zamir added.

“Yesterday, I attended the ceremony at Yad Vashem and met six Holocaust survivors, all over 80 years old, who lit the memorial torches. They stood tall and strong, full of resolve. We are fighting for them. They are watching us and relying on us,” he said.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the significance of your mission becomes even more profound—as it embodies the defense of a sovereign Jewish state and its powerful military,” Zamir concluded.