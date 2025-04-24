סרטון אות החיים מעמרי מירן צילום: ללא

The family of the hostage Omri Miran authorized the publication of parts of the Hamas psychological terror video of him.

"Hello, I am Omri Miran, and today, I am 48 years old. This is my second birthday in Hamas captivity. I have not been happy for a year and a half already. I really miss my kids and my wife, and my entire family," Miron says with a broken voice while sobbing.

"The situation here is very difficult. Thank you to all the protesters and people who want us to return home safely. Do everything so that we can return home safely," he added.

Miran addressed the former hostages and especially US citizen Kieth Siegel, who was held together with him: "I want to ask my friend Kieth Siegel who was released and from all the other hostages who were released to go out, demonstrate, speak to the media so that the entire nation understands how difficult and terrible the situation here is. We are constantly scared of the bombings. Only a deal now can return home. Talk to Trump."