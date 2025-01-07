Masahiro Takeuchi, a 73-year-old Japanese fisherman, sold a bluefin tuna at a Tokyo fish market for 1.3 million dollars, making it the second-highest price paid for a fish.

Takeuchi told reporters at the Toyosu market in central Tokyo: 'It was as fat as a cow. It's like a dream. I'm always worried about how many more years I can do this job, but I'm incredibly happy.'

The giant tuna, weighing 276 kilograms (608 pounds) was jointly bought by a wholesaler and a company, that operates a popular chain of sushi restaurants.

'The year's first tuna brings good luck. We want to make people smile with food,' said Shinji Nagao, the president of the sushi restaurant operator, which boasts several Michelin stars.

This is not the highest price that has been paid for a tuna, with the 2019 sale of a bluefin tuna for 333.6 million yen ($3.1 million that year).

The bluefin tuna is considered an endangered animal, among others, due to the fact that it is not able to breed in captivity and the large amount of fishing.