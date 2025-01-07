The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, praised Monday's shooting attack in Samaria , in which three Israelis were murdered.

A statement published on the Al-Aqsa Brigades' Telegram channel said that "the heroes of the West Bank, with their steadfast courage, prove once again that the militant activity, which they translate into their blessed bullets and quality operations, is evidence and confirmation that the spirit of resistance is deeply rooted and passed from generation to generation, and cannot be thwarted."

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades emphasized that they "will continue along the path of armed struggle in every corner of occupied Palestine as long as the occupation continues and until freedom is achieved for our land and people."

The statement further noted that "the price for all the decisions written in the ink of the extremist right-wing Zionist government, which harm the West Bank, will be blood spilled from the bodies of soldiers and thieves (settlers) across all areas of the West Bank."

An additional statement by the group said, "We bless the heroic shooting operation directed at a settlers' bus," which was "carried out as part of our people's ongoing responses to the enemy's crimes and the Nazi-like massacres it has perpetrated."

The organization called on "the fighters of our people to intensify their attacks and quality operations, forcing the Zionist entity and its criminal settlers to pay the price for their heinous crimes."

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Brigades released a video documenting gunfire directed at Israeli communities.