The Hamas terror group on Saturday published a sign of life from hostage Liri Elbag - 456 days after she was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border.

Elbag served as an IDF lookout, and was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

Her family has requested that, at least for now, the video clip and what she said in it not be publicized. They have, however, permitted the use of a screenshot from the video.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded: "The sign of life from Liri is harsh and undeniable proof of the urgency in bringing all the hostages home! Every day in Hamas's hell in Gaza poses an immediate risk of death to the living hostages and endangers the ability to recover the fallen for proper burial."

"Sixteen days remain until the ultimatum set by President-elect Trump. We must not lose this historic window of opportunity! It is time for our Prime Minister and other world leaders to take courageous action and bring Liri and all the hostages home.

"The hostages' families call on the public to join tonight’s rallies and protest vigils around the world and to cry out with them for their loved ones, trapped in the tunnels."

On Saturday evening, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone with Shira and Eli Elbag, Liri's parents. During the call, the President sought to offer them strength and support after receiving the deeply upsetting video, which was also a sign of life after such an extended period.

In the emotional and painful conversation, the President reiterated that the Israeli representatives currently conducting negotiations must persist and remain at the negotiating table until all 100 hostages are returned home.

Fifteen lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive. Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel. Soldier Ori Megidish, who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction. She has since returned to service in the IDF.

Five female soldiers are still being held captive by Hamas: Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, and Daniella Gilboa.