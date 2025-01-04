Israeli sources familiar with the talks for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group have said said that the only thing preventing a deal at this moment is Hamas' agreement.

All of the details have been agreed upon, though Hamas is still refusing to hand Israel a list of hostage to be freed, claiming that it needs "a week's break" in order to locate the hostages.

A report by Amit Segal said that there are agreements on the Philadelphi Corridor, the Netzarim Corridor, and the number of terrorists to be released. Therefore, if Hamas agrees to a deal, there is likely to be a great conflict within the coalition.

Hamas is trying to pressure Israel as well, with actions such as publishing signs of life from hostages, as it did Saturday with a video clip showing Liri Albag: According to the report, Hamas' decision to release the video clip of Albag, a female soldier slated to be released in the first stage of the deal, may be aimed at applying pressure to one of Israel's more sensitive points, or to pressure the Israeli delegation to compromise and agree to release more deadly terrorists.

"The video clip published today tore our hearts to pieces," her family said. "It's not the same daughter and sister we know. She is not in a good place, it's clear her mental situation is difficult."