Over the past day, in an activity based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 40 Hamas terrorist gathering points, as well as Hamas command and control centers throughout the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of terrorists who had planned and executed terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the citizens of Israel had operated from within these areas.

Some of the terror targets struck were embedded in areas that previously served as schools.

Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of the Gazan population and civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF stated. "The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in defense of the citizens of Israel."