אות חיים מעידן אלכסנדר מתוך הרשת

The Hamas terror organization published a video on Saturday night with a sign of life from abducted American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander who has been held in captivity for 554 days.

The Alexander family authorized publication of the psychological terror video.

The Alexander family stated: "As we begin the holiday evening in the USA, our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Seder table. Our Edan, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, is still being held captive by Hamas. So when you sit down to mark Passover, remember that this is not a holiday of freedom as long as Edan and the other 58 hostages are not home."

On Sunday evening Edan's parents added: "Our son Edan’s love for Israel led him to leave his comfortable life in New Jersey and join the IDF. On October 7th, he stood his ground alone at his military post, trying to protect nearby communities from Hamas terrorists. Now he remains alone in tunnels, in enemy hands. Each moment grows more unbearable. You can see it in his face - his fear, his desperation."

For 555 days - over a year and a half - through two Passovers, two Festivals of Freedom, our son remains captive.

"President Trump, our hope and trust rest with you now. We implore you to use your leadership and negotiation skills to secure a deal that will bring all 59 hostages back to their families - including our son Edan and the other American citizens. Their fate depend on your action."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Edan's parents, Yael and Adi, following the publication of the propaganda video. The Prime Minister told the parents that he sympathizes with their pain and updated them that at this very time there is a great effort to bring Edan and all the hostages home.

The 20-year-old Edan grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey, and at 18 immigrated to Israel and volunteered for military service in the Golani Brigade. He lived in the home of his grandparents in Tel Aviv and in Kibbutz Hatzor which hosted the group of soldiers that he immigrated with.

On October 7th, 2023, he did not have to remain on his base since his mother, Yael, was visiting Israel and as a lone soldier he was entitled to special leave to spend time with her. However, he chose to stay for the weekend to alleviate his friends from having too many guard shifts. When the attack began, he managed to speak with his mother, to tell her that shrapnel hit his helmet, and that he was okay.