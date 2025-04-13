More than 250 former Mossad members signed a letter against the government's policy and called for an end to the war. Among the signers are three former Mossad heads - Danny Yatom, Efraim Halevy, and Tamir Pardo.

A letter of support from reservist doctors was also submitted to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense in response to the letter from the pilots.

"We, the former Mossad members who dedicated years to ensuring the country's security, will not continue to stand idly by," the petition states. "We express our full support for the pilots' letter, which also reflects our deep concern for the country's future, and we join the call to act immediately to secure an agreement for the return of all 59 hostages home, without delay, even at the cost of halting the war. The sanctity of life, Mr. Prime Minister, takes precedence over the desire for vengeance."

Additionally, it was reported that about 200 doctors in reserve service published a letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has so far denounced the letters as representative of only "A small and noisy handful of retirees."