Watch: Israeli Navy operates in Gaza

Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VAdm David Saar Salama, held an operational assessment and a commanders briefing last week, focused on the navy’s multi-front activity while maintaining a high level of readiness ahead of the week of Passover.

“Our troops at sea continue to operate 24/7, in both nearby and distant arenas, carrying out numerous defensive and offensive missions. We continue to work in close coordination with the ground forces in the Gaza Strip and with the IAF," Salama stated.

He added: "We will continue offensive operations from the sea against the terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, in order to bring the hostages home and eliminate Hamas terrorists.”

Since the beginning of the current operation in Gaza, Israeli Navy forces have been carrying out offensive missions, providing fire support and observation for ground forces in the Gaza Strip.