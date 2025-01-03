A poll published on Channel 14 on Thursday evening, amid the disagreements in the coalition, reveals that the Likud and Bezalel Smotrich gain strength at the expense of the Otzma Yehudit faction.

Likud strengthens by two seats to 34, Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party gains one seat and wins five, and equals Otzma Yehudit, which weakens by three seats, winning only five. The National Unity party of MK Benny Gantz rises by two seats to 15, Yesh Atid weakens to only eight seats, and the Democrats weaken to 12.

Yisrael Beytenu has 13 seats, Shas has 10, and United Torah Judaism has eight. In terms of blocs, the coalition remains with 62 seats, the opposition with 48, and the Arab parties have 10 seats.

The poll was conducted after Otzma Yehudit opposed the state budget laws this week, which led to the Prime Minister having to arrive at the Knesset from the hospital to secure a majority for the coalition.

The poll also shows, on the question of suitability for the position of Prime Minister, that Netanyahu weakens slightly. Against Gantz, Netanyahu weakens by two percent to 48%. Gantz has 23%, while 29% of respondents said that neither of them is suitable for the role.

Against Lapid, Netanyahu weakened by one percent to 49%. Lapid strengthened by two percent to 26%, while 25% responded that neither of them is suitable for the role.