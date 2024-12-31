Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday left Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where he is hospitalized post-surgery, to attend a Knesset vote.

Netanyahu's decision follows announcements by two coalition parties, Otzma Yehudit and Agudat Yisrael, that they will oppose the bill.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Likud MK Boaz Bismuth, who is mourning his mother's passing, would attend the vote despite tradition that mourners not leave home during the week of mourning.

Otzma Yehudit claimed that it would oppose the bill since it "harms police officers, the Prison Service, and firefighters." Agudat Yisrael said it would oppose due to delays in passing a Draft Law.

The coalition numbers 68 MKs, but nine of them have declared that they will not vote for the "trapped profits" bill - three from United Torah Judaism's Agudat Yisrael faction, and six from Otzma Yehudit. Their declaration leaves the coalition with just 59 MKs supporting the bill, versus 52 MKs from the opposition, who are expected to oppose it on principle.

The trapped profits tax is intended to reduce the budget deficit — a law which also faces opposition from the business sector. However, sources in the treasury stated today that if the law is not approved, it would be necessary to find alternative ways to increase the state's revenues.