El Al announced this morning (Monday) that it is suspending its operations on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route until the end of the winter schedule (end of March 2025).

The company said that they reached this decision after ongoing discussions with the Russian authorities.

The announcement follows a previous announcement last week that El Al was suspending operations on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route for a week, due to what it cited as "developments in Russian airspace."

El Al regularly operates five weekday flights from between the two destinations.

The airline made this decision following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia.