El Al has announced it will extend its fixed price plan for selected destinations into January and February 2025, while adjusting the list of destinations where the fixed prices apply. As part of this process, Larnaca will be replaced by Frankfurt, Germany.

The fixed prices will continue to apply to round-trip economy class flights (LITE ticket) to the following destinations: Athens, Greece – $299, Vienna, Austria – $349, Dubai, UAE – $349, Frankfurt, Germany – $349.

This decision was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Transport, in accordance with ongoing discussions with the Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, and Minister of Transport, Miri Regev.

El Al plans to operate dozens of weekly flights to these destinations and will increase the frequency of flights based on demand. As part of the initiative, tens of thousands of seats will be available for purchase at fixed prices until the end of February 2025.

El Al CEO, Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia: "We continue to work to meet demand and enable Israelis to travel from Israel to other destinations. The program launch in August, along with setting 'ceiling' prices for all destinations, is part of the stringent pricing policy El Al has managed since the start of the war. We adjusted the operations to demand and the need for passengers to continue to major destinations, hence the decision to replace Larnaca with Frankfurt. We will continue to ensure aviation security for Israeli passengers."