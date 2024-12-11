AirHelp, a company specializing in passenger rights in aviation, today published (Wednesday) a list of the best airline companies in the world.

The ranking is based on passenger reviews, punctuality, and handling of passenger claims.

Brussels Airlines takes first place, followed closely by Qatar Airways. United Airlines takes third place.

American Airlines is in fourth place, and Icelandic airline Play, established in 2019, comes in fifth.

Austrian Airlines ranks sixth, and Polish airline LOT in seventh place.

In the negative ranking, the Greek airline Sky Express at 100th place, Air Mauritius at 101st place, and Romanian airline Tarom at 102nd place.

IndiGo is at 103rd place, and Pegasus is at 104th place.

El Al, Israel’s official airline, ranks at 105th place, followed by Bulgaria Air, Nouvelair, and Buzz.