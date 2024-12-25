An Azerbaijan Airlines plane en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed in near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, 67 passengers and five crew members were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. It is not yet clear whether any of them have survived.

Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry reported that emergency teams had arrived at the site. The teams began working to extinguish the blaze.

"Details about casualties are still being confirmed, but initial reports suggest there are survivors," the Ministry reported.