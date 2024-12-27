Israeli airline El Al announced on Thursday evening that it is suspending operations on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route for one week due to what has been described as "developments in the Russian airspace."

The airline made this decision following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia.

Another reason for the suspension of flights is the UAV attacks by the Ukrainian military on various airports across Russia, including in the capital Moscow.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to reports, 67 passengers and five crew members were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Approximately 30 of them survived the crash and were hospitalized in Kazakhstan.