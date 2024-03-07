Israeli actress Gal Gadot shared a picture of her newborn baby girl following a secret pregnancy and was quickly subjected to anti-Israel and antisemitic abuse.

Gadot posted the photograph of herself holding her child in the hospital yesterday (Wednesday), along with the caption, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.”

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew,” she added. “Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too.”

The post has received more than 3.5 million views.

While most comments were respectful and congratulatory, the Wonder Woman actress' announcement of the birth of her fourth child was met with scorn from anti-Israel posters who brought up the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization that began when Hamas massacred 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7.

"Ate you happy that you are holding yr baby while you wished other mother could lose theirs and it happened according to your wishes. Be careful of what you wished for others. I hope your baby will not face the cruelty that you wished on Palestinian babies," one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, "May Allah show you what you deserve...because now you have a child too!"

Yet another troll commented, “I’m sure the pregnant Palestinian women in Gaza are having a much harder pregnancy than you did.”

The nasty nature of these comments received pushback. One person wrote, "Y’all should calm down she ain’t the one who started the war."

Another person said, "I honestly cannot believe some of the nasty comments in this post! There is enough nastiness and hatred in this world as it is, why can’t people be nice and be happy for others.”

Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano have four daughters. The actress previously kept another pregnancy secret in 2017.