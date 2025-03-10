Gal Gadot shared online how her mother's insistence on performing an MRI led to the discovery of the blood clot that was found during her pregnancy.

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," she wrote. "For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

She later spoke about her mother's instincts. "My mom and I talk a million times a day, every day, and after three weeks she told my husband, 'Enough. She needs to be checked, do an MRI.' It was February 5th last year - the rainiest day in Los Angeles. They rushed me to the hospital and found a serious blood clot."

She added and described: "They took out the baby within a few hours and I had surgery and now I'm okay. But if I had known earlier, it would have been much easier. I'm still very happy to be alive and grateful for everything - but get yourself checked. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving," she concluded.