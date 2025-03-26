Israeli actress Gal Gadot has been assigned personal security following threats on her life, according to a report on Tuesday by Variety.

According to the report, the threats emerged after actress Rachel Zegler, Gadot’s co-star on Disney’s live-action “Snow White”, posted a message declaring “Free Palestine.”

Variety reported that Disney executives were stunned when Zegler, the film’s lead actress, made a political statement while promoting the movie. Producer Marc Platt even traveled to New York to speak with her, urging her to reconsider. However, Zegler refused to delete the post.

Meanwhile, as tensions escalated, threats began to surface against Gadot. In response, Disney decided to finance security for the Israeli star.

“She (Zegler) didn’t understand the consequences of her actions as far as they affected the movie, Gal, and everyone else,” a production source told Variety.

Zegler later courted further controversy following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, when she posted, “F*** Donald Trump; may his supporters never know peace.” Once again, producer Platt was called in to intervene.

In an effort to prevent further incidents, Disney reportedly hired a social media expert to manage Zegler’s online presence.

While Zegler’s actions caused an uproar, Variety notes that Gadot remained focused on advocating for the hostages in Gaza without linking the issue to the “Snow White” promotion.

Following the Oscars, where Gadot and Zegler presented an award together, Zegler referred to Gadot as a “professional beauty queen” in an Instagram post, the report stated. To avoid further controversy, Disney took measures to separate them during the “Snow White” promotional tour. At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the two actresses were seated two rows apart.