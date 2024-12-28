Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday will undergo an operation to remove his prostate gland.

"Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital in the course of which was discovered a urinary tract infection stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate," the Prime Minister's Office said in a Saturday night statement.

"Since then, for several days, the Prime Minister has been treated with antibiotics which have successfully dealt with the infection.

"As a result, Prime Minister Netanyahu will undergo treatment tomorrow to remove his prostate."

The statement stressed, "Tomorrow's government meeting will be held as planned."

In April, Netanyahu successfully underwent an operation for a hernia at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.