Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent an operation for a hernia at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital overnight Sunday.

The hospital said in a statement that the surgery went as expected and successfully and that the Prime Minister is awake, recovering and talking with his family.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office announced that on Saturday night, during a routine examination, doctors found that the Prime Minister was suffering from a hernia.

Following consultation with his doctors, it was decided that on Sunday night, following the completion of his work schedule, the Prime Minister would go to the hospital to undergo surgery.

The surgery was carried out under full anesthesia. During the surgery, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin replaced the Prime Minister.