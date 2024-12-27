The US-supplied Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which has been stationed in Israel since October, successfully intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen early Friday morning.

This marked the system's first operational deployment in Israel.

Footage shared on social media shows the THAAD system launching an interceptor during the Houthi attack.

“18 years I’ve been waiting for this,” an American soldier can be heard saying in the video.

The missile fired by the Houthis triggered sirens at around 3:30 a.m. in many cities and towns across central Israel, the Shfela (Lowlands) and Judea.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception.

Paramedics and EMTs from Magen David Adom provided medical treatment to approximately 18 people who were injured on their way to a shelter, as well as two people who were treated for anxiety. No reports of injuries from shrapnel have been received.

The Pentagon confirmed in early October that the American THAAD missile defense system had arrived in Israel.

An earlier Pentagon statement explained that the THAAD will "augment Israel's integrated air defense system. This action underscores the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran. It is part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias."

The statement added that "this is not the first time the United States has deployed a THAAD battery to the region. The President directed the military to deploy a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year following the October 7th attacks to defend American troops and interests in the region. The United States previously deployed a THAAD battery to Israel in 2019 for training and an integrated air defense exercise."

